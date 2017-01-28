The Insurance Company of the West Indies Opens Nevis Branch

By S. Williams

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (IWCI) now has a Nevis outlet.

In a brief ceremony on Thursday 19th January at the Botanical Gardens, the company launched the opening of its Nevis sales office. Speaking at the ceremony was President Paul Lalor, who gave some background information about the company.

“The ICWI has seen many bad days I can promise you. Many hurricanes, shakes, things of that nature. And we have been here and we continue to be very very strong both in terms of capital but also in terms of the array of insurance that we buy. We’re here for the long haul. As a family owned business we are not driven by what dividends shareholders want to take out,” Mr. Labor said.

Also in attendance was the Premier of Nevis, the Hon. Vance Amory, who welcomed the company and encouraged persons to patronize its new products.

“I want to welcome Mr. Lalor for showing confidence in Nevis. It’s your first visit and you’re here to establish a well-established business around the region and that speaks volumes for the government and the people of Nevis that you have confidence in Nevis,” Minister Amory stated.

“I want people to begin to focus on their future and having good quality insurance is one of those investments which I think our young people can make which will be good for them in the long haul. And so I want to welcome this new enterprise in Nevis.”

The Nevis outlet, which is located in the Parks Ville Complex in Charlestown, has had an established counterpart in St. Kitts for several years.. The St. Kitts office has been a supporter of the Essence of Hope breast cancer foundation in St. Kitts and Mr. Dijuan Jack, Marketing Officer of the Nevis branch and chairperson of the event, hopes that the Nevis office will be able to give back to the community through contributions to similar cancer awareness societies.

Mr. Jack also outlined the unique services that make the IWCI stand out from among its competition. These include great customer service and service on a whole, not to mention the component of virtual access, where customers will be able to do the majority of their insurance business online.

“We’re actually the first company where you will be able to do all your stuff electronically so you could go online, pay for your coverage, print your certificate, pay for your renewals and all that. So you don’t actually have to come into the office physically,” Jack said.

“Once you come in and you complete your proposal, we will have to get an original copy of your identification and your email address. Once we have that, we will set up an online account for you.”

The ICWI has over 45 years of industry experience providing property, motto, marine, liability, engineering and accident insurance. They have branches in nine different Caribbean countries including Bahamas, Jamaica, St. Maarten, Cayman Islands, Trucks &Caicos, British Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis.