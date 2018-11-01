BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The three-member team of the Integrity in Public Life Commission on Nov. 1 took their official Oath of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy, administered by the Registrar of the High Court, Mrs. Janine Harris-Lake in the presence of His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton at Government House.

“I would like to welcome everybody to Government House as we take another step towards operationalizing, in the formal sense, the Integrity Commission,” said the Governor General.

He noted that the Oaths are in accordance with the provisions of section 42 of the Integrity in Public Life Act No. 18 of 2013 which states that “Members of the Commission and staff of the Commission shall not enter upon the duties of their office until they have taken the oath of allegiance, oath of office and oath of secrecy as may be prescribed.”

The Integrity in Public Life Commission comprises of its Chairman, Attorney-at-Law Damian Kelsick, as well as Consultant Dennis Knight, and Certified Accountant Mrs. Carol Boddie.

The Governor General wished the members on the Commission success in carrying out their duties at the highest standard, as they have now satisfied the preliminary requirements in order to operate.

The Integrity in Public Life Bill was passed in 2013, but did not become operational until July 11 after which the commission was formed.