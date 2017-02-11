International Line-Up Confirmed For 2017 Nevis Blues Festival

By S. Williams

Several international artists have been booked as headlining acts for the Nevis Blues Festival to be held on Fridayand Saturday, April 7-8, at Oualie Beach.

The artists who will serve up blues, soul, funk and blues rock soul include award winning multi-instrumentalist Deanna Bogart and the new face of steel guitar AJ Ghent, both hailing from the United States. Also performing will be boogie-woogie pianist Ben Waters from the UK and The Rhythm Chiefs from The Netherlands. They will be joined by gospel blues singer Diva Gordon of Nevisian parentage, Britain’s most award-decorated bluesman Ian Siegel and uber blues rock guitarist Simon McBride.

“Travelers looking for a Nevis vacation would do well to choose this time of year to be able to enjoy this very special event,” says Greg Phillip, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority which helps to sponsor the event. “It’s two perfect nights of music on the beach under the stars that will surely be a memorable experience.”

Late last month, producer of the festival, Richard Pavit and film director of the documentary Ethem Cetintas were both on island to further plans and preparations for this year’s festival. Unlike previous year’s, the 2017 Nevis Blues Festival will run for two nights instead of three and will run until the early morning hours.

The hosting of the Blues Festival is part of the Nevis Island Administration tourism strategy which seeks to extend the tourist season on Nevis. Entering its third year, the festival is dubbed “Blues in Paradise” and is set to accommodate 1,000 people, a move by the organizers to keep the event relatively small, relaxed and intimate.