Investment in coaching education paying off says SKNAAA

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-An investment in coaching education has been credited for the rise of non-traditional events in Track and Field.

With many junior athletes excelling in more field events and also hurdling Evris Huggins from the St. Kitts and Nevis Amatuer Athletic Association stated that the association’s investment is proving successful thus far, as he referenced the success of javelin thrower Adrian Williams.

“It is ritual for him now to break the national record every year for the past five years. We have of first female gold medallist in the CARIFTA games since Tiandra Ponteen in the Long Jump with Krystal Liburd,” he said.

He noted that the field events at the junior level seem to be the events that are producing the qualifiers for the major meets.

“Whatever we are doing which is coaching education has been paying off and people are not always looking at the 100m and 200m as the main events and a looking at the field events.”

Mr. Huggins said with the success in these events it has sparked greater interest among track and field enthusiast.

“From my experience the long jump pit seem to be very popular and the javelin throw… When you sit in the Kim Collins stand and you see the Javelin rod reach in the centre of the field or even pass it you know the person is doing something Having had another CARIFTA Gold with Jermaine Francis with the high jump a lot of persons tend to zoom over to the pit as well because you are expecting world qualifying athletes,” he said.

He also spoke to the recent success in the various Hurdles events that has seen some impressive performances among athletes.

“Again coaching education and we must commend the coaches that have been instrumental in doing so,” he said.

The PRO commended those who were responsible of the success in the hurdles including the coaches rep and chair of the Coaches Commission Timothy Morton, Donald Esdaile and Lonzo Wilkinson

“I am mentioning them because they have produced the athletes who have attained the qualifying marks and moved on and made it to the podium. It’s a tall order to convince an athlete that is dubbed as not popular and auxiliary to the sprints can bring you some form of success,” he said.

Huggins also highlighted the importance of developing grass roots athletes.

“We recognize in order to develop the sport, it should be developed from the grassroots level…we are looking from the elevation from the youth to a junior, to senior and to the collegiate circuit then from the collegiate circuit to the semi-professional and professional,” he declared.