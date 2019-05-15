Irene Gilbert of Molineux in Constituency Number Seven celebrated her 90th birthday on Tuesday May 14 in grand style, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, family and friends.

Celebrations climaxed at 6:00 p.m. when a group of women from the constituency came in calling and turned her home into a mini church when they sang songs to encourage her, and prayed for her. They also came with a gift from the Area Parliamentary Representative and Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

Led by Sonia Henry, members of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Branch Number Seven Women Empowerment Group who were adorned in orange paid a visit to Gilbert with messages of love and sang two songs before offering prayers to thank the Lord for Gilbert’s life. She joined in the singing as some of her grandchildren recorded her on their mobile phones.

“We love you, we really appreciate you and we really trust God that you will continue to be happy,” said Henry, who is also one of the two Women’s Arm Representatives in the National Executive of the Peoples Labour Party.

On behalf of Harris, who is the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) which is one of the three parties in the ruling Team Unity Administration, the leader of the women group presented a bouquet of flowers to Gilbert.

According to Henry, Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Branch Number Seven Women Empowerment Group is a community based movement which looks after the welfare of women in the constituency and also holds fundraisings to help persons in need. Joining hands to cheer Gilbert on the important milestone of her 90th birthday was one of the many activities of the group.