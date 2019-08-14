NY Post- Dozens of people hoping to cash in on multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s estate are claiming they were fathered by the perv — now that he apparently hanged himself over the weekend in a Manhattan jail cell.

“We’ve had quite an inundation of calls as you can imagine,” Ari Morse, president of Morse Genealogical Services, told The Post on Tuesday, adding, “I believe there will still be more and more.”

The Florida-based service launched a hunt Saturday for relatives of the convicted pedophile on the site epsteinheirs.com.

“If you believe you may have given birth to a child fathered by the late JEFFERY EPSTEIN who recently committed suicide, or that he may have been your biological father, please contact us immediately, without delay!!” the site says.

The service will connect those with credible claims to an attorney who can help them go after Epstein’s estate — which his lawyers estimated in court papers to be worth around $560 million. The figure includes his palatial properties such as his Upper East Side townhouse, Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, Little St. James Island and his Palm Beach, Fla., mansion.

“Our specialty is bringing people forward, but we work with attorneys to work on this matter,” Morse said.

Though they’ve received countless calls, the company said it hasn’t yet positively identified any heirs to Epstein’s vast fortune.

“We go through a vetting process and it takes time,” Morse said. “It usually takes a bit of time to get through our first level of screening, then we evaluate everything to the next level. It’s not like anyone can call me and — boom, done — things will happen.”

Accusers and Accused

On another front, Jeffrey Epstein’s death ends the criminal case against him, but his powerful friends and associates may not have heard the last of it.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said the investigation of Epstein’s alleged conduct, including a conspiracy charge, remains ongoing, and Attorney General Bill Barr similarly said the case will continue against anyone who was complicit with Epstein.

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it,” Barr said.

In addition, Epstein’s accusers asked a federal judge on Monday to invalidate the non-prosecution agreement that Epstein reached with prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office in Florida a decade ago, which would give authorities “greater power” to go after his alleged co-conspirators.

Given that ongoing investigation, CNN took a look at the notable figures connected to Epstein who have been named in sworn testimony, as well as the major political figures with ties to him.

Unnamed assistants

The federal indictment against Epstein says that he ran a trafficking enterprise in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005 at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida. He also paid some of his victims to recruit other victims, the document states.

He was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors, and he had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After Jeffrey Epstein’s death, prosecutors examine his inner circle

The indictment specifically alleges Epstein worked and conspired with employees and associates who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with him.

The roles of three employees are laid out in the indictment, though they are not personally identified.

“Employee-1,” based in New York, was directed by Epstein to communicate with victims to arrange their visits to his New York City mansion, the indictment says. This employee also sometimes asked the victim-recruiters to bring a specific underage girl for Epstein, the indictment states.

“Employee-2” and “Employee-3” were both assistants who worked for Epstein and both were also responsible for scheduling sexual encounters with victims ahead of his visits to his Palm Beach residence, according to the indictment.

It’s unclear why the assistants were not named in the documents.

Other unnamed employees have similarly been noted in a draft version of a lawsuit that was expected to be filed by Jennifer Araoz, who said she was raped by Epstein when she was 15.

CNN usually does not name possible sexual misconduct victims, but is identifying Araoz because she came forward to speak publicly on a television news program and is named in the lawsuit draft.

Her draft complaint targeted Epstein as well as unidentified women called the “Recruiter,” the “Secretary” and the “Maid,” whom it dubs Jane Does 1, 2 and 3. The draft complaint said that the recruiter facilitated her “grooming” to be sexually assaulted by Epstein, and that the secretary and the maid would give her money after her visits to Epstein.