Students of the Ivor Walters Primary School, based in Charlestown, Nevis, got a chance to visit the office of the prime minister and the National Assembly at Government Headquarters on Friday.

The school’s visit to Government Headquarters was part of an overall educational tour of St. Kitts organized as part of the school’s syllabus.

While at Government Headquarters, the students were treated to an educational session on the Parliamentary procedures and operations from the Clerk of the St. Christopher and Nevis National Assembly, Sonia Boddie-Thompson, who was impressed by the students’ knowledge of the Members of Parliament.

The visiting students also got to meet Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris who joined the session in progress at the National Assembly who greeted each student and teacher present.

Harris commended the principal and teachers of the Ivor Walters Primary School for organising such a tour of the island of St. Kitts, all for the benefit of their students.

Harris also told the students that “St. Kitts and Nevis constitutes one Federation, one entity, and so it is important that you are able to feel a part of what is happening in the Federation as a whole. The Federal Government works with the Nevis Island Administration to ensure good things happen to you.”

The students and teachers were also introduced to the Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins, and the Financial Secretary in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Hilary Hazel. The students also met Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley.

While in St. Kitts, the teachers and students also visited several known historical sites including the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park.