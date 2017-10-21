J-Lo in UNICEF Halloween Fund Raiser for Puerto Rico Aid

Jennifer Lopez is taking “trick-or-treating” to a whole new level as the entertainer has partnered with Trick-Or-Treat for UNICEF in an effort to raise emergency relief funds for the disaster-stricken Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Mexico.

In a touching video shared by the organization, J.Lo encourages everyone to be a hero for the children who have lost everything due to the earthquakes, floods and hurricanes. The star asks kids to support this initiative by carrying around the program’s iconic orange box and asking for donations instead of candy.

Jennifer Lopez encouraged children everywhere to trick-or-treat for UNICEF this Halloween, which has chosen to give to disaster relief funds Photo: Youtube/UNICEF USA

“When you trick or treat with UNICEF, you get to be a hero no matter what your costume is,” the mom-of-two says in the emotional clip. “You get to help save other kids around the world. All it takes is this little orange box and one kid who believes they can make a difference.” She also urges all the “grown-ups” out there to “please help the heroes by donating whatever you can.”

Since 1950, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF has raised nearly $177 million to provide children around the world with lifesaving nutrition, water, vaccines, emergency relief, and more. As this year’s face of the campaign, Jennifer is continuing the “scary good” tradition with a Goosebumps theme. This is yet another way the Shades of Blue actress has stepped up to assist the widespread destruction caused by natural disasters.