Minister of Health in Jamaica, Dr. the Honourable Christopher Tufton, will be the guest speaker Friday at the launch of SKN Moves.

Dr. Tufton pioneered Jamaica Moves, a campaign that engages all sectors of society at the individual, organizational, community and national levels to encourage physical activity, healthy eating and regular health check-ups, that served as a model for the SKN Moves initiative.

The goal of SKN Moves is to create a healthy lifestyle culture, centered on healthy eating practices, regular physical activity and regular checks/screenings for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Using Jamaica Moves as an example, CARICOM Ministers of Health have agreed to adopt the health initiative throughout the Caribbean by implementing national programmes to foster healthy lifestyles to especially combat NCDs (non-communicable diseases) that is taking a heavy toll on the Caribbean region.

SKN Moves ramps up the response to the NCD problem/challenge in the Federation. Mortality resulting from heart disease, stroke, cancer and complications of diabetes accounts for 83% of the total deaths and are the leading cause of disability in the population.The overall goal of SKN Moves is to achieve a 10% reduction in preventable premature deaths due to NCDs by 2025.

Dr. Tufton was appointed Jamaica’s Minister of Health in March 2016, following his election as Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine in Feb. 2016 and is a member of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).He served as Cabinet minister on two previous occasions, as Minister of Industry, Investment & Commerce from June to December 2011 and as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries from November 2008 to June 2011.