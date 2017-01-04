January 2017 CSEC Exam Important Information

Candidates registered to write CSEC exams in January in St. Kitts and Nevis are asked to be mindful of the following:

Timetables have arrived and can be collected from the Education Department at Stanford Building in St. Kitts and the Education Department, Pinney’s Industrial Site, Nevis during normal working hours. A valid ID must be presented.

Each exam day, be sure to walk with your timetable, a valid ID and be guided by number 4. Examination Material at the back of the timetable.

Start time for English A on January 3, 2017 is 8:00AM for the morning session and 11:30AM for the afternoon session. All other exams will begin at 8:30AM and 12:30PM respectively.

All exams will be written at the CFBC Main Campus in St. Kitts and the Education Department in Nevis.

Room Allocation at CFBC (St. Kitts candidates only)

English A – Hospitality and rooms 203-204

Hospitality room for exams from January 4 – January 11, 2017

Room 201 for for exams from January 12 – January 18, 2017