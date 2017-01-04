January 2017 CSEC Exam Important Information

Candidates registered to write CSEC exams in January in St. Kitts and Nevis are asked to be mindful of the following:

  1. Timetables have arrived and can be collected from the Education Department at Stanford Building in St. Kitts and the Education Department, Pinney’s Industrial Site, Nevis during normal working hours. A valid ID must be presented.
  1. Each exam day, be sure to walk with your timetable, a valid ID and be guided by number 4. Examination Material at the back of the timetable.
  1. Start time for English A on January 3, 2017 is 8:00AM for the morning session and 11:30AM for the afternoon session. All other exams will begin at 8:30AM and 12:30PM respectively.
  1. All exams will be written at the CFBC Main Campus in St. Kitts and the Education Department in Nevis.
  1.  Room Allocation at CFBC (St. Kitts candidates only)
  • English A – Hospitality and rooms 203-204
  • Hospitality room for exams from January 4 – January 11, 2017
  • Room 201 for for exams from January 12 – January 18, 2017
  1. Ensure that you read the NOTES FOR GUIDANCE TO CANDIDATES at the back of the timetable for exam administration procedures.
