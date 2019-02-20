BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — During a recent Commissioner’s Lecture, Acting Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy revealed that the preliminary statistics for January showed a significant overall decrease in crime.

“I want to give you a…quick synopsis of our hard work and to show that our hard work really produced results,” said Acting Commissioner Brandy. “In January, we recorded 105 crimes in comparison to last year, when the total was 183. In comparison with 2017 where the figure was 144.

“If we should make a comparison of January this year to January last year, we see a difference of some 78 crimes, roughly a 43 percent drop in criminal activity.” said Brandy. “I think this was due to your hard work and your dedication. You deserve a round of applause for that,”

Brandy noted that this feat was overshadowed by the recent spate of fatal shooting incidents. He described the situation as unacceptable and called for Officers to remain vigilant.

“We all have to double up. We all have to work extra hard,” said Brandy. “We all are responsible for the safety of our citizens and visitors. We must put our best foot out and try to minimise these homicides that are taking place. We have to make some changes, starting now.”

Acting Commissioner of Police, McCarta Browne will be the special guest on the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s “Policing With You” Programme discussing some of those changes and giving an update on the situation. “Policing With You” airs live on ZIZ radio every Thursday from 9:15 a.m.