Former Attorney General Jason Hamilton is sworn into Parliament in this 2013 file photo.

Former Attorney General Jason Hamilton, of Lime Kiln, has been granted bail after being charged for the offences of Possession of a Firearm With Intent to Injure and Aggravated Assault.

The offences were committed on March 18 and are in relation to a report made by a female that Hamilton threatened her with a firearm and physically assaulted her. Hamilton was charged and subsequently bailed on March 21.

He was bailed in the sum of $100,000 with two sureties with the conditions that: (1) no contact should be made with the Virtual Complainant either by himself or any agent acting on his behalf and; (2) he is to appear before the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court on June 03, 2019 and on any further day to which the charges may be postponed to answer the charges made against him.

 

