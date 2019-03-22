Former Attorney General Jason Hamilton, of Lime Kiln, has been granted bail after being charged for the offences of Possession of a Firearm With Intent to Injure and Aggravated Assault.

The offences were committed on March 18 and are in relation to a report made by a female that Hamilton threatened her with a firearm and physically assaulted her. Hamilton was charged and subsequently bailed on March 21.

He was bailed in the sum of $100,000 with two sureties with the conditions that: (1) no contact should be made with the Virtual Complainant either by himself or any agent acting on his behalf and; (2) he is to appear before the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court on June 03, 2019 and on any further day to which the charges may be postponed to answer the charges made against him.