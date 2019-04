Jason Liddie, who was convicted on February 22, 2019 for the offences of Rape, Housebreaking and Larceny, was sentenced on April 8.

Liddie was sentenced to six (6) years for Housebreaking and Larceny. He was also sentenced to nineteen (19) years, eleven (11) months and six (6) days for Rape after the time he spent on remand was deducted.

Both sentences are to run concurrently commencing from the date of sentencing.  The offences for which he was convicted were committed on March 13, 2017.