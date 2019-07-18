Shermel Jeffers, of Gillard Meadows, was found guilty on two of three counts of Unlawful Communication at the Basseterre Magistrate Court July 15, according to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Police reported Jeffers was sentenced on the first charge in the sum of $3,000 to be paid in 14 days or face six months imprisonment. On the second charge, she was bound to keep the peace for one year and bonded $6,000 for the same period.

The offences were committed between June 27-28, 2018 via the WhatsApp messenger application, police said.

The case was tried under Section 14.1 of the Electronic Crimes Act, under the sub-heading “Unlawful Communication.” Persons can be fined up to $15,000 or face up to two years imprisonment for this offence, police said.