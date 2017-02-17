JLPS captures Tourism Quiz title

By Monique Washington

Joycelyn Liburd Primary School won the 2017 Nisbett Plantation Beach Club Primary School Tourism Quiz on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Nine schools participated with two students per team with one stand by. Representing the schools were Charlestown J’Diamon Smithen and Sabrina Harriar St. Thomas’, Malique Jones and Jaeden Morton Elizabeth Pemberton, D’Reece and Udonel Pemberton Ivor Walters, Pearl Clarke and Ayesha Duggins Maude Crosse Preparatory, Kimalijah Warner and Hrishikesh Srinivasan Nevis Academy, Mikaela Maynard and Devshi Saxena St. James , Malishwa Browne and Emma Johnson Violet O’ Jeffers-Nichols , Brianna Jones and Hujay Jeffers and the Joycelyn Liburd Primary Eldon Liburd and Haphney.

The students were questioned in a three category quiz made up of three questions. The three categories the students were quizzed on were Cultural Heritage, Geography/Environment and Caribbean Tourism.

At the end of the three rounds the clear winners were the JLPS with a perfect score of 45 points , second was the EPPS with 40 points and there was a three way tie for third place between the St. Thomas’ Primary, Ivor Walters and the Nevis Academy all with 35 points. At the end of the tie breaker, the Ivor Walters officially was named third place winners.

Speaking with the Tourism Quiz coordinator/ Senior Tourism Education officer Dorson Ottley, after the competition ,the Observer was informed that all questions were created by the Ministry of Tourism and Teachers are not allowed to submitted questions. He noted that the students had to study a wide range of aspects in tourism but it would only be of great benefit in the long run.

“They have to study widely but we do give them information to focus on that will appear on the quiz. The benefits of the quiz is to test the knowledge, not just for the students but for the adults as well because some adults may not know,” he said.

The participants and winners were awarded with trophies and the winning schools were awarded with lunch at Mem’s Pizzeria, Bananas Bistro and Nisbett’s Plantation.