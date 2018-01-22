JNF General Hospital 50th anniversary celebrations continue with staff fun day

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The staff of the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital, spearheaded by an anniversary committee, has planned several activities to celebrate its 50th anniversary under the theme “Fifty years of progress, Fifty years of endurance, Fifty years of quality health services.”

The 50th anniversary activities began Dec. 14 with a church service at the Zion Moravian Church, which marked 50 years since the hospital was handed over to government in 1967.

The activities continued Jan. 20 with an institution-based health service sports and fun day at the Patsy Allers Playing Field, supported by Minister of Health the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and Minister of State with responsibility for Health the Hon. Wendy Phipps, who were in attendance.

Members of the institution, including doctors, nurses, technical and ancillary staff, were split up into four colour house teams and played different games throughout the day. Activities at the fun day included track and field, sack races, tug-of-war, and three-legged races. Musical entertainment was provided by DJ Wett Dutt.

Minister Phipps, in her official ministerial address Dec. 14, noted that “from the outset, the JNF General Hospital was operated on the premise that care would be denied to no one, regardless of socio-economic status—a policy that still exists today. The management and staff of the JNF General Hospital and the Ministry of Health look forward to continued service to the public in the years ahead. It is the government’s intention to continue improving on the provision of quality healthcare to our citizens and residents, particularly as we confront the core health and wellness challenges to our greatest resource, which is our people,” she said.

The celebrations will conclude March 10, the day the hospital opened its doors to the public in 1968, with a Staff Reception Awards Ceremony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcypYCe_uA4