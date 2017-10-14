Jumbie Jamboree brings local theater to the ECCB

Jumbie Jamboree, a locally written and directed play described as a compilation of West Indian folklore, is set to haunt the halls of the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium with tales of La Diablesse, River Mumi and other Caribbean myths and legends.

The effort is the result of a passion project by Writer and Director Kesha Isaac-Adams and is over 7 years in the making.

Jumbie Jamboree alludes to a more simple time by putting to life the stories told in the dark and when the power goes out, before smartphones distracted us from human interaction, ands add a powerful edge to the allusion by focusing on tales of evil, spirits and folklore spread. Delé Adams, the director’s husband and show promoter for NuAge Productions, spoke with the Observer about the upcoming performance.

“It’s been sitting there and the time wasn’t right,” Adams said, describing the lengthy lifespan of the work. “but the time came around and we said okay let’s go for it, we’re going to do this and we’re going to do it big.”

Adams described the play as a microcosm of all of the West Indian ghost stories and folklore that used to be told around the campfire. The story centers around a family in modern times, going about their daily business until the power goes out. This empowers the grandmother to convince her family to put down their smartphones and gather together to tell stories.

“It’s bringing back that folklore element,” Adams said. “Getting us back to where we should be instead of head down on a smartphone. Sort of connecting again on a human level.”

The play examines the fact that human beings are nothing if not storytellers, and examines our unique ability as humans to elicit deep emotions from nothing more than our voices and the ways in which our bodies communicate dialogue.

“We talk with our hands, we gesticulate, we have these wild idioms and expressions that light up parts of everyone’s lives,” Adams said. “We’ve sort of moved away from that and gotten more into televised entertainment but this is bringing family back again.”

Ghost and Jumbie stories will be a focal point of the performance, as the creators wanted to examine the tales told deliberately to frighten each other with. The production team is just under 20 dedicated individuals, and this production has been locally sourced at every angle. The team wants a chance to exemplify a high value product from local performers so people realize the value of ensuring more plays are created with a local point of view. It is designed to touch the hearts and minds of all Kittitians and Nevisians.

“This is a family event,” Adams said. “It’s something that the parents and grandparents especially can get their kids involved with and say this is what we used to do, this is how we tell stories, this is how we used to entertain ourselves when we were younger.”

Tickets are on sale at First Class Jewelry and Hidden Treasures on Port Zante. The performances take place Saturday, Oct. 21st and Sunday, Oct. 22nd.