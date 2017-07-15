Junior tourism ministers meet with tourism minister

The minister in charge of tourism on Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, sat recently with both current and past youth junior ministers to have a dialog on tourism matters on the island.

The dialog took place July 11 at Brantley’s office at the Social Security Building on the Pinney’s Industrial site.

Each junior tourism minister gave a three-minute presentation, which led to a sit down and discussion with the minister, where each topic was discussed. Junior Minister Claytica Daniel (2011) spoke on the topic “Wildlife and Tourism,” Junior Minister Neila Jones (2013) spoke on the topic “Branding Nevis,” Rol’J Williams (2014) spoke on the topic “Inter-regional Travel as it Relates to Nevis’ and the current junior minister, Devonne Cornelius, spoke on the topic “Economic Benefits of Tourism on the Island of Nevis.” All topics were chosen by the presenters.

Cornelius of the Gingerland Secondary School was named the new junior tourism minister in Nevis by the Junior Minister Tourism Youth Congress competition May 19 at the Nevis Performing Arts Center (NEPAC). The competition mirrored a roundtable discussion of Caribbean ministers and commissioners of tourism that discuss Caribbean tourism-related matters. He will represent Nevis in Grenada for the Regional Tourism Youth Congress in October. The Youth Junior Minister programme is now in its 10th years in Nevis.

Brantley said the day’s event included “very stimulating discussions with our current and former youth ministers of tourism on the future of tourism in the island of Nevis; a very valuable exchange with very valuable insight and contributions from our youth,” he said.

The Observer spoke with the coordinator of the dialog, Shelaugh James, who noted the importance of such dialog.

“I thought it was extremely important for young people to put their vocal points across to the current minister of tourism,” she said. “For those [who] did come, they were powerful scintillating; they were great. Their engagement with the minister was fantastic. I think everybody who was here would have benefited from today’s dialog.”

She said that the ministry made attempts last year to stage a dialog with the ministers and youth and tourisms, but they were unavailable. “But this year, we tried to pull everybody ,” she said, though some other junior ministers had other engagements and were unable to attend

Also in attendance were acting permanent secretary in tourism, John Hanley; tourism officer Dorson Ottley; and former Nevis Youth Minister Shelisia Glasford (2008).