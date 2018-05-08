JV Driver to hold job fair May 12 for construction of second cruise pier

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – JV Driver, the Canadian Commercial Corporation’s (CCC) prime contractor on the Second Cruise Pier Construction Project, is inviting suitably qualified people to a job fair and local sub-contractor work packages presentation at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 12, at the Tucker Clark Primary School in Newtown.

Jobs available in the local trades area include common laborer, skilled laborer, carpenter-apprentice, carpenter-journeyman, welder, ironworker (rod buster), pile driver, concrete finisher and secretarial (part-time). Subcontractor work packages include precast concrete deck elements, cast-in-place concrete, rock excavation and re-profiling, utility construction, electrical and lighting installation, and inspection diving.

The commercial construction contract for building the second pier was signed between the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a crown agent of the government of Canada, which is the prime contractor, with JV Driver, being the prime subcontractor. SCASPA’s engineer is AdeB Consultants to work alongside the Director of Public Works Cromwell Williams. The lender’s engineer is EF Douglas and Associates, with principal consultant Errol Douglas.