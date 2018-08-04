According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, on Aug. 3, US authorities picked up St. Christopher and Nevis citizen Keith Oniel Braid, alias Christopher Antonio Nile, who was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in Orange County, Florida.

Braid’s criminal prosecution began on September 1, 2016 in the Orange County Court and on September 1, 2017 the defendant entered into a plea agreement whereby he pleaded no contest to the charges.

In accordance with the terms of Braid’s plea agreement he remained free until the date of his sentencing which was set for September 28, 2017. On that date the defendant did not appear before the Orange County Court.

Using the alias, Christopher Antonio Nile, the defendant arrived in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis on board a cruise vessel on November 29, 2017. He disembarked the vessel and remained in the Federation. Upon their departure, authorities aboard the cruise vessel discovered their passenger was missing and reported it to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. On November 30, 2017, after a news bulletin was issued about the missing passenger, Braid turned himself in at to the Basseterre Police Station. A Police investigation revealed his real identity and that he was wanted by US authorities.

On the December 15, 2017 a provisional request for extradition of Keith Oniel Braid, otherwise known as Christopher Antonio Nile, was made by the U.S. State Department to the local competent authority. The provisional arrest was executed on January 11, 2018. A formal request for extradition was made on Feb, 22, and the formal request for extradition was received in April.

On June 5, Magistrate His Honour Reynold Benjamin conducted an extradition hearing and committed Mr. Braid to Her Majesty’s Prison to await an extradition decision from the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Valston M. Graham, and Crown Counsel, Greatess Gordon, appeared on behalf of the United States.

Mr. Braid was advised of his right to file a writ of Habeas Corpus within 15 days of the date of the Magistrate’s order if he wished to challenge the Magistrate’s decision and prevent his extradition. The 15 days expired on July 2. No writ of Habeas Corpus was filed by or on behalf of Mr. Braid. A copy of the Magistrate’s warrant for committal of Mr. Braid to prison to await his extradition was also forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On July 30 the Minister of Foreign Affairs issued a warrant for the surrender of Mr. Braid to authorities from the United States. This surrender took place on Aug. 3.