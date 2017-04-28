Khan toutes SKN In China

Les Khan, the CEO of the Citizenship-by-Investment (CIU) Unit recently returned from a trip to Beijing, China as part of the SIDF global marketing programme.

The objective of the visit was to raise awareness for and to promote investment opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis.

Mr.Khan was able to meet key developers and their agents, including visiting the corporate headquarters of two of them, as well as having a number of meetings with senior executives and investors in the various projects. Mr Khan also took the opportunity to meet with an International Marketing Agent who is promoting both the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) and Real Estate investment options.

Khan said,’this trip reaffirmed St Kitts and Nevis as having a mature real estate market and one that provides the best value for clients,” he said.The SIDF chief continued ,”the trip also follows on the robust growth of Real Estate applications.”

Making presentations Mr Khan was able to let prospective investors know some key facts about the efficiency and quality of the Citizenship-By-Investment (CBI) programme such as its international rankings for quality: St Kitts and Nevis has #1 ranking of passports in the Eastern Caribbean St Kitts and Nevis has #2 ranking of passports in Caribbean St Kitts and Nevis has #5 ranking of passports in the Americas St Kitts and Nevis has #1 country for doing business in eastern Caribbean St Kitts and Nevis has the most efficient processing CIU St Kitts and Nevis has the strongest due diligence and vetting processes St Kitts and Nevis has the top 5 ranking in quality of nationality as indicated by Henley and Partners

The information Khan imparted was welcomed by agents.He provided on how to submit documentation and what they should be looking for in order to ensure files are expedited.

Mr Khan described the trip in this way, “I was delighted with the level of interest shown by prospective applicants and agents in China. It is a clear demonstration that our reputation as a platinum CBI programme with robust and transparent investment application processes has stood us in good stead. Our standards and processes will ensure that we attract the right number and calibre of applicants to our programme who want to make a positive difference to the economy and quality of life of St Kitts and Nevis.” He noted that as one of the largest economies in the world, it was important that we continue to grow our relationships with agents and developers.” He concluded , to this end, it is expected that both the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) and Mr. Khan will be attending several conferences in China, the next being scheduled for Shanghai in June.