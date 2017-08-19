Kim Collins garners most votes to earn IAAF Athletes Commission spot

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Having hung up his spikes earlier this year, 2003 100m World Champion Kim Collins continues to earn gold in athletics as he has been elected to the IAAF Athletes Commission for a four-year term beginning January 2018.

Collins garnered the most votes, 798 from 1,182 votes cast, in the IAAF Commission Election in London.

There were 15 candidates for six spots on the commission.

Also joining Collins in being elected to the commission was Germany’s Thomas Rohler with 691 votes, Ivana Spanovic of Serbia with 645, Benita Willis of Australia with 564, Adam Kszczot of Poland with 529 and Canada’s Inaki Gomes with 515 votes.

The president of the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAA), indicated that it was with a sense of “great satisfaction” to have shared the results from the recently concluded IAAF Athletes’ Commission Election. He also added that he was elated that St. Kitts and Nevis’ very own Kim Collins was successful in his bid to secure a spot on the commission.

“Congratulations on attaining the most number of votes to ensure your place on the Athletes’ Commission,” he said. “On my personal behalf and that of the entire athletics family in St Kitts and Nevis, we wish to extend our congratulations to you on this accomplishment and to wish you all the best in your new role as a member of the IAAF’s Athletes’ Commission.”

The 42-year-old Collins was among 15 athletes nominated for the elections. The election of individuals to serve on the IAAF Athletes’ Commission ran from Aug. 1-12 with all athletes who have been accredited for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 eligible to vote.

According the IAAF, to be eligible for nomination, athletes must have participated in at least one of the past two editions of the IAAF World Championships or in the most recent Olympic Games or be a competitor at this year’s IAAF World Championships.

The Athletes’ Commission is made up of 19 members, 12 of whom are elected by their fellow athletes with seven being appointed by the IAAF Council. Elections for half of the 12 elected positions take place at each edition of the biennial IAAF World Championships.

The six elected members of the commission will be announced before the end of the championships and they will begin their mandate in January 2018.

In 2003, Collins was crowned 100m World Champion when he shocked the world from Lane One to take the title. He then stunned the world again as a 36-year-old at the Daegu World Championships when he won bronze in the 100m and led a 4x100m relay to a bronze at those games.

Collins is also famous for being the oldest man to run sub 10 seconds in the 100m and also holds the fastest time ever run by a 40-year-old over 100m. His personal best of 9.93 seconds is a national record and he did it as a 41-year-old in 2016.