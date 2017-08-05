Kim Collins racing for spot on IAAF commission

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Former 100m world champion Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis has thrown his name into the reckoning for one of the six places on the IAAF Athletes’ Commission.

The 42-year-old Collins is among 15 athletes who have been nominated for the elections. The election of individuals to serve on the IAAF Athletes’ Commission will run from Aug. 1-12, with all athletes who have been accredited for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 eligible to vote.

According the IAAF, to be eligible for nomination, athletes must have participated in at least one of the past two editions of the IAAF World Championships or in the most recent Olympic Games or be a competitor at this year’s IAAF World Championships.

The Athletes’ Commission is made up of 19 members, 12 of whom are elected by their fellow athletes, with seven being appointed by IAAF Council. Elections for half of the 12 elected positions take place at each edition of the biennial IAAF World Championships.

The six elected members of the commission will be announced before the end of the championships and they will begin their mandate in January 2018.

Collins and Cuban Yipsi Moreno are the only two nominated candidates from the Caribbean.

The list of Candidates are as follows:

Kim Collins (SKN)

Angel David Rodriguez (ESP)

Habiba Ghribi (TUN)

Inaki Gomez (CAN)

Periklis Iakovakis (GRE)

Adam Kszczot (POL)

Yipsi Moreno (CUB)

Marco Paulo Fortes (POR)

Rozle Prezelj (SLO)

Thomas Rohler (GER)

Olga Saladukha (UKR)

Ivana Spanovic (SRB)

Benita Willis (AUS)

Wang Yu (CHN)

Gyorgyi Zsivoczky-Farkas (HUN)

IAAF President Sebastian Coe commented on the quality of canditates forwarded for the six positions. “The stature of the candidates who have put their names forward is impressive,” he said. “I have always believed athletes are central to the organisation and would like more involvement from them at every level of the sport and in all decision-making forums.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) has announced that Warren Hazel is the sole athlete selected to represent the St. Kitts and Nevis at the (IAAF) World Championships in London, England from Aug. 4-13. According to a release, Hazel is selected to run the 400m due to his performances in that event over the past five years.

“His performance has been improving steadily year after year, thus securing him the national junior, national senior and national indoor records for the federation of St. Kitts-Nevis,” the statement noted.

Hazel is a sophomore at the University of Southern Illinois (Carbondale). His most recent accolades include the national outdoor and indoor record five times in 2017, the 2016 and 2017 Missouri Conference Champion in the 400m, two-time “All American” and semi-finalist at 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) National Championships in the 400m, among others.

Hazel will be accompanied to London by his childhood coach and club president of S.L. Horsfords Pace Setters Track Club, Lonzo Wilkinson. SKNAAA President Glenville Jeffers will also travel to London to represent his association as the first delegate for the 51st IAAF Congress, Aug. 1-2.