King Sookie Crowned again

Shomari “Mighty Sookie” Mitchell has captured the National Carnival Junior Calypso crown for the second time while the National Carnival Talented Teen competition 2017-2018 was won by Ayna Seetahal of the Washington Archibald High School

On Tuesday (December 26) three junior calypso competitors Mighty Sookie, Treasure “Empress Tres” and Tyrique ‘Simply Mighty’ Jeffers went up against the reigning Junior King T’quan ‘Mighty T’ Mc Dowell. The show was peered with the National Carnival Talented Teen competition and was held at the Sugar Mill Cricket Stadium in St. Kitts.

Mighty Sookie captured his first National crown in 2014. He was also crowned Nevis’ Culturama Junior Calypso King for four straight years (2013, 14, 15, 16). He also holds the title for the St. Thomas Fest Calypso king 2016 and 2017 and is reigning WinFest Calypso King 2017.

Ayna Seetahal won with a score of 963 points,1st runner up went to Shavonie Gumbs of the Verchilds High School scoring 821.5 points, 2nd runner up went to Johnette Williams of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School scoring 810.5 points 3rd runner of Immaculate Conception Catholic School Mariah Rock scoring 758.5 points

Last year there were eight performers compared to this year’s four competitors. The competition is opened to persons between the ages of 13- 18.

The four competitors went toe to toe in a one round competition. Sookie who sang in second position was previously granted permission to sing with his instrumental track because he was unable to properly practice with the band. However he was asked to redo his performance with the live band.

The Calypsoians were judged on lyrics, music and performance.

On December 14, King Terron ‘Invincible’ Webb won the National Carnival Primary School Junior Calypso competition. That competition is opened for children between the ages of 8 years old to 12 years old. That competition was held at the Circus in Basseterre. Webb was crowned Nevis’ Junior Cultural king in July which broke king Rookie’s four year consecutive run of being crowned king.