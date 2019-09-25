The Department of Labour is advertising positions for a Food Runner, Nigerian Cook, Sprint Coach, Hurdle Coach, and Jump Coach and invites persons to come into its office on the first floor of the Ursula Amory Building, Victoria Road, Basseterre to.

Vacancies also exist for Ceremonial Guards, Sales Clerks, Meat Cutters (males and females), Produce Attendants (males and females), Cooks and Assistant Cooks, Bakers (males and females), Bartenders, Line Cook, Wait Staff, Kitchen Assistants/Helpers, Drivers (trucks and buses), Security Officers, Maintenance Officer/Technician, Cleaners, Housekeeping Attendants (females only), House Parent and Deputy House Parent, Courtesy Clerk (bagger), and Replenisher (packing shelves).

Those seeking additional information are asked to telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075.