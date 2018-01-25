Labour Department to focus on training, increased efficiency in 2018

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Efficiency and training are two areas of focus that the Ministry of Labour will hone in on in 2018 as it works to positively enhance industrial relations in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Staff of the Department of Labour has been increased and more workers are engaged with the duties of labour inspection. This entails visiting various businesses and work sites to conduct an assessment of the employment conditions with particular care placed on occupational safety and health (OSH) matters.

Senior Minister and Minister of Labour the Honourable Vance Amory explained that “through improved labour administration and inspection, the ministry will be able to play its crucial role in improving working conditions and ensuring compliance with labour regulations, preventing and settling labour disputes, promoting tripartism, working toward the transparency and fluidity of the labour market, modernising employment services, and developing adequate vocational training systems in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and other training institutes.”

The comments were made Tuesday during a sitting of the National Assembly. Senior Minister Amory added that “through an increased and sustained presence at work sites” the labour inspectors will also interact with the respective employees and employers to ensure that all workers are legally certified to live and work in the federation.

To ensure that the staff members are adequately prepared and educated to carry out their duties, the ministry is organizing a series of workshops.

“We will continue to engage in training for those on the staff who are [new] and have ongoing training for existing and seasoned staff so that they can increase their knowledge, they can increase and have suitable skills and experience to operate effectively in the public service, giving fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay,” the Minister of Labour stated.