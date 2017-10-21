Lake: FLOW TV one of the Best

Telecommunications giant FLOW has launched a brand new television service in St. Kitts and Nevis which according to one top company official is the best TV service in the world.

Some of the packages customers could get includes a 33 channel deal inclusive of three local TV channels for monthly fees of $55.56, or 70 channels for $76.92 with 10 hours of cloud storage and a package that offers 93 channels for $111.11 with a 15-hour cloud service.

Customers also have the option of adding multiple movie, sport, educational and adult bundles with any of the packages.

The service was launched in a party like atmosphere at the Food Court at Port Zante Friday Afternoon in front of hundreds, who got hands on experienced to see what the company has to offer.

In an interview with news media personnel FLOW’s General Manager David Lake boasted about some of the features offered by his company’s latest service.

“Flow TV offers customers over 160 channels at crystal clear quality over 80 percent of the Channels are High Definition Included in that service, customers have video on demand, a wide library on demand that is movies they can look at.”

And while he indicated the new TV service in St. Kitts and Nevis does not only offer an entertainment aspect it does offer an educational piece.

He explained, “But, to me, one of the best features of FLOW TV is the educational piece. FLOW TV offers the educational piece where they offer the study, which is an online tutorial service that allows students who are preparing for the CSEC and CAPE exams to look at tutorials being done online. They can look at problems being solved, they can take test exams, and they can take mock exams in preparation for their overseas exams. It is really not just about entertainment it is a whole experience”

Lake also gave his expectations for FLOW TV. “My expectation is that most customers in St. Kitts and Nevis at least try it. I think that if they do there is no going back. It is one of those services once you start looking at it and you get acquainted with it you can’t put it away.”

He also indicated that customers can brace themselves as more is on the horizon for this new feature. “This is just the start of it. We have some other features that are coming that I cannot mention right now, but shortly we are going to be looking at launching the convert service where you can start looking at a programme at home, stop it and continue looking at it on your phone or on your laptop.”

The company head then boldly claimed that the new service is comparable to any similar service anywhere on the planet.

“We believe that this market is an already technologically savvy market and what we have here is comparable with IPTV service anywhere in the world. I challenge any service anywhere to stand up to it.”

Lake further noted that they are ready to accommodate a rush in applications following the launch and demonstration of the service.

“We have gone through about three months of testing and prepping, we have everything ready to go and get out of the gate and do sign ups and install services, we are ready and we have the capability to deal with what we anticipate to be a big response.”

He also noted that the company suffered some setbacks following the passage of the hurricanes in September that delayed the launch.

“This launch should have been around independence time but of course you know what we were dealing with around that time so we are a little bit later than we anticipated.”

Customers who were also able to sign up for packages on Friday and Saturday and were offered a free months service.