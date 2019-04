The Public Works Department In Nevis will be transporting aggregates from the Long Point Port to New River from Saturday 20th to Sunday, April 21, 2019. For this activity, large dump trucks will be used to transport the materials between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All are asked to exercise extreme caution while using the portion of the Island Main Road that falls within these areas, and to kindly adhere to instruction of the traffic directors along the route.