Last chance to apply for the Queen’s Young Leaders Program

The Queen’s Young Leaders Award application is open through Aug 21 to anyone in the age range of 18-29 across St. Kitts and Nevis as well as the rest of the Commonwealth.

The program was established in 2014 to search for young people who have taken a large role in bettering the communities they live in. The award has been given each year since then. Prizes included a training, mentoring and networking program including a one-week stay in the UK, where award winners would collect their honor from Her Majesty The Queen.

All selections for the prize package are based upon work young people are conducting in their communities, and the hope with the program is that it will encourage those who have a knack for leadership to continue on the path as well as provide those young leaders with the tools, knowledge and expertise they need to become a stronger influence for good in their locales.

Applicants need to have proven experience of work within the community, be an active citizen of any commonwealth state and an esteemed reference to back-up their work. Considerations for the award are based on achievements made by the young person, as well as potential and ambition as determined by a panel made up of young people from through across the Commonwealth. After the first rounds of cuts, decisions will be made by the Queen’s Young Leaders Programme Board.

Recipients of the commendation will create a social change project in their area under the guidance of a mentor after completion of the program. Anyone is eligible to nominate a young person for the award.

In past years, St. Kitts and Nevis sent one young person to the ceremony, Dion Browne. Browne was selected for the award because of his commitment to young people in the foundation of Spotlight, Inc., an organization committed to young people aged 12 -25 to nurture their talents. Xuxa Garroden was an esteemed runner-up in last year’s competition for her work founding the WeDrive foundation, which provides clothing and meal programs to assist low-income families in Sandy Point.

This year is the last iteration of the program and winners will receive their awards in 2018. The application can be found online at queensyoungleaders.com.