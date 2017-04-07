Last Meet at ET Willet Park a success

By loshaundixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Meet Director of the Gulf Insurance Primary Schools Championship or the Mini Olympics Lester Blackett held on Wednesday is hailing the 25th staging of the meet and last at ET willet Park as a success as thousands came out to see the young athletes on display.

With the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, Premier Vance Amory as well as officials from gulf insurance in Trinidad and Tobago the meet brought out thousands to the E T Willet Park and saw St. Thomas’ Primary repeat as champions while Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School won for Division B of the Championship.

Speaking with the Observer Blackett reflected on the championships and hailed it as “excellent.”

“I thought the meet was an excellent meet it started a bit late because we had power problems but we were eventually able to overcome that. The competition was a very keen competition especially at the early stages and eventually St. Thomas’ asserted themselves and came out as the overall champions. Elizabeth became champions for the B division for the 6th time “

He also congratulated the winning teams as well as the schools that performed exceptionally well.

“At the end of the meet there was a fantastic fireworks show that was a surprise to majority of persons in the park.”

Blackett also indicated that a large contingent from St Kitts came to visit the meet and two boats were needed to take them back following the completion

He thanked the NIA gulf insurance and the other businesses that helped in the making the meet possible and is looking forward to hosting the meet next year at the new track and field facility that is presently being constructed and plans are afoot to expand the competition.

‘”It is hoped that next year when we move to the new facility that Field would be a part of the inter primary. We would expect that next year the meet would be a 2 day meet with track and field on both days. The days would have to be determined sometime in the future whether two week days or on the weekend.”

He also hailed the Charlestown Primary School for honouring sprint icon from St. Kitts and Nevis Meritza Williams who was berth from this very meet.

“She has been one of the top athletes from Nevis and she has demonstrated her capabilities for a long time at the primary school championship into the high school and college in the USA. She has competed in the Olympics and other international meets.”

Blackett also stated that an opening ceremony was hosted on Tuesday with many dignitaries on hand as the schools paraded through the streets of Charlestown and was culminated with a formal ceremony at the ET Willet Park.

Gulf insurance awarded Blackett with a plaque for his sterling contribution to the meet over the years. The award was presented by John Barkley of Gulf Insurance Trinidad.

Blackett told The Observer that he appreciates the gesture made by the company and was humbled to be recognized for his hard work.