Leaders and citizens alike realize the power of a warmer climate

1 of 4

Nations turn to reflection again after surviving the battering of Hurricane Maria. This, coupled with the devastation of Irma two weeks ago, has lead ministers and citizens from nations near and far to reflect on the causes of these storms capable of so much destruction. Most explanations lead back to one source: an ever warming climate.

Hurricanes are formed over warm waters as water vapor is evaporated from a warm ocean surface. This vapor warms the surrounding air as it condenses to form clouds and rain and when the heat increases, low pressure builds with it, steamrolling until the pressure is so low the winds around it are encompassed in its grips, spiraling around while picking up even more warm water vapor and expanding until it finds land.

Warmer waters bring with them larger storms and that has been the case in the Caribbean during the 2017 Hurricane season. The Honorable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis, spoke of this as Maria encroached on St. Kitts and Nevis’ 34th celebration of independence.

Our anniversary of independence finds us facing the existential threat posed by climate change,” Brantley said in a statement made on Facebook. “The devastation we have thus far witnessed in neighboring islands caused by a mere few hours of wind and rain speaks eloquently to the ever present risks to the socio-economic advancements we have made as a nation. We must learn from this tumultuous period that man cannot continue to abuse nature and remain unscathed.”

The federation has been exploring alternate sources of power, as it currently heavily relies on fossil fuels. These explorations involved installing wind farms that harness 1.6 megawatts of energy in 2009 and now examining the possibility of utilizing the geothermal resources available on Nevis. Brantley expressed the multilateral approach it would take in order to reduce the effects of climate change, and also voiced his concern that St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as all other Caribbean natives, must “sound our voices” around the world so everyone can do their part.

Brantley’s concerns echo those of every nation that has faced the eye of these hurricanes. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s address to the world after Barbuda was declared barely habitable due to Hurricane Irma’s passing urged everyone listening to believe in climate change and take action against it.

“We’re living the consequences of climate change,” Browne said on CNN. “These storms are more ferocious, they are coming in greater frequency. Those who do not believe in climate change, we’re hoping that when they would have looked at these natural disasters they’ll change their position.”

These storms have created climate change refugees across Barbuda, St. Martin, the BVI, Dominica, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands. The intensity of these storms is such that many in the area have no homes to return to, and to rebuild their homes as-is will risk another heartbreak. Tadzio Bervoet, citizen of Dutch St. Maarten wrote about this new status while waiting in line for “hot bottled water” in the aftermath of Irma.

“We are trying to adjust to the new normal: to our status as Caribbean climate change refugees,” Bervoet said in a letter to the editor of The Daily Herald. “This will be the increasing reality of our situation here in the Caribbean. This paradise of fun and merriment, of frozen beverages and beautiful beaches, will increasingly be faced with disasters brought upon us by a warming climate.”

As we continue to celebrate being alive, we must also remember how fragile our lives are. In preparation for any hurricane, you will often hear the prevailing sentiment to be “pray for the best and prepare for the worst.” Although the storm has now passed, citizens of the federation should not abandon that mantra.