Photo: Palsy Wilkin, principal education officer in the Department of Education on Nevis

Leaders in Nevis education system ‘should not operate in isolation’

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – In an effort to achieve goals set out by the Department of Education to improve the lives and educational outcomes of the young people they serve, Palsy Wilkin, principal education officer in the department, believes that leaders in the education system should not operate in isolation.

“These goals span the international, regional, national, local, school level and we can’t meet these goals effectively or efficiently if we work in isolation,” she said. “You must come together as a team if we are to reach all our goals.”

Wilkin delivered those remarks at the start of a one-day training workshop Aug. 25 at the Anglican Church Hall that was hosted by the department for education officers, primary and secondary school principals, early childhood education supervisors and guidance counsellors.

Wilkin noted that the participants would be exposed to the linkages between global sustainable development goals, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) regional strategies and the national policies that all aim to better serve the youth and to prepare them for the future.

The session also provided an opportunity for participants to begin the process of thinking through what is needed to make some of the goals a reality in their respective schools. It is an initial session that will be followed up with more concrete sessions related to the school improvement plans on Nevis.

The morning sessions were conducted by Zahnela Claxton, director of youth on Nevis, and Dr. Neva Pemberton, chief of education planning for St. Kitts and Nevis. During the afternoon session, Sandra Maynard, director of social services on Nevis, sensitised participants to the Child Protection Act and ways in which schools, the department, the Ministry of Education and the Social Services Department must collaborate moving forward.