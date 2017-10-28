Leeward Island Hurricanes hoping for an improved season

It sounds a bit ironic that Leeward Island Hurricanes cricket side was a victim of the 2017 hurricane season. Yet the squad will be hoping for an improved season despite its storm interrupted practice regime as Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Regional four Day competition bowls off this week.

In an interview with The Observer Cricket Operations Manager for the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Vernon Springer indicated that the franchise suffered some setbacks in their preparation for this year’s competition due to the passage of hurricanes Maria and Irma.

“Firstly, one would to take into consideration that the Leeward Island region in particular Barbuda, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. Maarten were hit by two strong hurricanes and that hampered our preparation in terms of the team arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Springer added that the team assembled around September 16th and during that time there was some weather so their planned programme and trial games were affected to the point that they only got in one three day practice game.

“Though we didn’t get the preparation that we had wanted I can say to you the guys will be a lot more fit mentally and physically. It is more or less the will and power for the team going into the first game.”

The squad however, will be missing some top players for the first two rounds due to selection on the West Indies Test team and for the West Indies A side.

Among those missing are captain Kieran Powell and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph who are currently in the West Indies test side in Zimbabwe. Others missing are vice-captain Rahkeem Cornwall, Montcin Hodge and leading run scorer Jahmar Hamilton who all have been playing with the West Indies A team against Sri Lanka in Jamaica.

“Barring that, there are no excuses for the squad in its first game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada. They have to go out there and they have to perform.”

He also announced who will lead the team for the first two games of the competition.

“We welcome back home Devon Thomas who would have played for the Jamaican Scorpions for two years. The little I have seen of him so far, I realised his maturity has been impeccable. The two years of experience he would have gained playing for the Jamaican Scorpions would help and he would lead the team for the first two games. His vice-captain would be Gavin Tonge who is going into his 17th first class season.

He also noted that going into the first two games Nkrumah Bonner, a former captain, and Chesney Hughes who has years of first class cricket in England will also provide leadership roles.

“When you look around the mix of the team, we certainly have some youth and experience and under new head coach Winston Benjamin and Wilden Cornwall. I personally feel going into the first two games…we would get some strong performances from the hurricanes.”

Springer also noted that the franchise is aiming to double their win tally from last season from three to six games.

“For a franchise in its fourth year we have not done well. We have been the whipping boys in the 4-Day competition and that has to change this season. Our President Enoch Lewis who visited the team and spoke to the team and he has set the bench mark and offered and incentive package for the team.

“We only won three games last season and we are saying if we win between six and eight this is what you would get as a team. We want to be the best franchise in the region.”

He also hailed the Franchise sponsors Surrey Paving, PowerAde and Dasani and kit sponsors Trident Sports. Springer also hailed the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Nevis Island Administration and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for their contributions to the franchise.

“The Leeward Island Cricket headquarters is housed in St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes is based in St. Kitts and Nevis so the facilities that we use that is the Government’s contribution. When we go to Antigua it is the same thing.”

Rahkeem Cornwall will captain the team from the third round after returning from duties with the West Indies A side.

Springer also explained that due to the hurricane situation in Barbuda the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is being used to house some displaced individuals so all the Leeward Islands home games will be played in Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes players selected for the first two games against the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Barbados Pride are as follows: Devon Thomas (captain), Gavin Tonge (vice-captain), Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Elvin Berridge, Jacques Taylor, Jason Campbell, Chesney Hughes, Kacey Carty, Stan Simon and Mervin Mathews.

The competition concludes on January 21, and all matches are now regularly scheduled to start on a Thursday, rather than Friday.

CWI has indicated that the schedule has also been tightened up, due to the heavy amount of international matches that CWI will be staging in the coming months, would allow the regional governing body to complete the competition ahead of the Regional Super50 Tournament.

Reigning three-time champions Guyana Jaguars will open their title defence against Jamaica Scorpions on home soil at the Guyana National Stadium. The other first round matches feature Windward Islands Volcanoes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, and the fiercest rivalry in Caribbean sport between hosts Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at Kensington Oval in one of six day/night matches on the season schedule.