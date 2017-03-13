Legal Fraternity pays tribute to former Governor and Lawyer Sir Probyn Inniss

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The Legal Fraternity in St. Kitts and Nevis had paid tribute to former Governor, historian and lawyer Sir Probyn Iniss who passed away on Sunday March 12.

In a special sitting of the High Court to open the second high court chambers in Basseterre on Monday morning Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Dame Janice Pereira paid tribute to the former Governor.

“On behalf of legal officers and the staff of the court. We offer our condolences to the family of Sir Probyn Inniss. I heard that news this morning…he was a real son of the soil and a stalwart within the federation and the wider Caribbean.”

Also paying respects to Inniss was the Attorney General Vincent Byron

“I must pay tribute to sir Probyn Inniss who passed away over the weekend. I would want to offer sincere condolences to his wife and his daughter who is a member of the legal fraternity, and his other family members. He has made a significant contribution to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Kiesha Spence of the St. Kitts-Nevis Bar Association also extended condolences to the family of the former lawyer

A moment of silence was also observed by the High Court.

Sir Probyn Inniss was the Governor of St Kitts Nevis and Anguilla from 1975 to 1980, and then following the separation of Anguilla, the governor of St Kitts and Nevis from 1980 to 1981.

When news of the his passing broke, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris released a statement hailing Sir Probyn Inniss’ contribution to the federation.

“He was an eminent citizen of St Kitts and Nevis and he had a deep and enduring love for his country. We saw that reflected throughout the course of his life, both as a distinguished civil servant turned governor and latterly hold the office of Governor, we saw him serve with distinction as a lawyer and just as a humble fellow citizen who wanted the best for St Kitts and Nevis.”

PM Harris stated that he believes Inniss will be remembered for his humility in service to a big cause

“I think largely he was a big picture man who wanted to see St Kitts and Nevis succeed and all indices that were important so to my mind his humility is what comes easiest to mind. The way he went about doing whatever he did without looking credit and noticement, but just doing it because he deeply believe that it was for a public good.”