GUACIMO, Limon, Costa Rica — Leron Webbe, a third-year student at Costa Rica’s Earth University, has for the second-year-in-a-row been honored by receiving the “Distinguished Student Award” for displaying academic proficiency. Webbe maintained an 8.5 or higher Grade-Point-Average and was an inspiration to other students.

Webbe is one of three students from St. Kitts and Nevis sponsored by Mrs. Anne Bass. Webbe expects to graduate from EARTH University in December, 2019; Hydeia Alexthia Tyson (2021); and Deveme Janelle Smithen (2018). Mrs. Bass intends to sponsor eight Nevisian students at the EARTH University.

“My success in academic achievements was due to staying motivated and a determination to make my family and country proud,” Webbe explained. “I obtained the Distinguished Student Award by working hard and surrounding myself with hard-working friends. My friends pushed me so I could go the extra mile and achieve great things.”

Webbe’s favorite classes are soil management and animal production.

Webbe arrived in Costa Rica in 2015, as part of the Spanish program, before starting classes with a strong determination to study agriculture and bring back what he has learned to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The EARTH University campus is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited,” Webbe explained. “My dream is to come back to St. Kitts and Nevis to improve animal production systems with forage and meat production. I want to make my country more sustainable and provide more meat for the market.”

Webbe had to learn Spanish and all his classes have been in that language.

“In the beginning, it was difficult, I had professors from more than 15 countries and they all had different accents, so it was often difficult to understand the material,” Webbe said. “Some of the professors spoke very fast, so it made it even harder. A positive attitude and passion for what you´re doing makes it a lot easier to achieve your goals.”

Webbe, along all other EARTH University third-year students will begin a new journey in August with a 15-week internship. Students receive real-world experience in a profession related to the field they are interested in. This gives them an opportunity to evaluate the profession and decide if it is the path they want to pursue.

“During the internship I will be travelling to Trinidad and Tobago,” Webbe explained. “My internship will be with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) where I will working in animal production. I am looking forward to working with this institution.”

EARTH University is a private, non-profit university that offers an undergraduate licenciature degree in agronomy. The university invests in students – predominantly from Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa – working to become leaders of positive socio-economic and environmental change for their home countries and the world at large through a techno-scientific education emphasizing Social entrepreneurship

Students interested in becoming a future leader of change who want to learn about sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurship can apply to study at EARTH University between Nov. 1 and Feb. 28, 2019 More information is available at:

https://www.earth.ac.cr/en/study-at-earth/how-to-apply/. The email address to contact is: admisiones@earth.ac.cr.