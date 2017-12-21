From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris offered words of motivation and encouragement when he addressed the men and women of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Dec. 20. He was a guest at the commissioner of police’s final lecture for the year at the Police Training Complex. Also present at the lecture was Attorney General the Hon. Vincent Byron.

“I will say let excellence be your standard; excellence in what you do,” said Prime Minister Harris. He asked the officers to reflect upon what distinguished them from a civilian and implored them to show greater sensitivity in their crime-fighting efforts. “The enthusiasm in the job must always be there. If you are no longer enthusiastic about crime fighting and law enforcement, you should give it up, find another passion, because we want people who at all times are prepared to do their best.”

He assured the officers that the government invested in them heavily because they wanted them to succeed. “And I chose the word ‘invested’ carefully, rather than put money into the police, because when you invest, you’re looking for a return and what I am looking for is a peace dividend,” he said.

The prime minister thanked all ranks of the police force, especially those who have been going beyond their “call of duty, day in day out, without counting hours nor convenience.” He further stated that it was his administration’s hope that the rewards system they are attempting to develop would find ways of singling out the extraordinary police officers and give them the best the resources of the country could. He added that he would provide support to police officers where possible and gave an example of how non-nationals in the force were included in those considerations for their commitment and service.

“One of the challenges we had in relation to those who were non-nationals was the issue of the pricing of the land,” Harris said. “We had some representation and we have basically determined, at least for our police officers, that you will buy land here at the same price, that is crown land, as those nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis…an inducement to you who have left your countries to come [to serve].”