Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure, praised Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett’s persistence in getting read improvements for Constituency Number Three. During Team Unity’s Community Consultations held at the St. Johnston Community Centre in West Basseterre, Liburd talked about some improvements that were coming to the district.

First, he said 243,000 sq. feet in the will be paved in the lower portion of Boyd’s Housing Project in the first phase, at a cost of almost $4 million.

Liburd also said that drainage would be addressed. “The drainage for the water that comes from the Fairview Inn area, goes down to the Bronte Welsh Primary School, and we will throw that water into the ghaut because it is important that when we build roads we also provide the drainage so the water can run away.”

He said that the previous administration never built drains to take the water away. “They built soakaway pits so the water runs into a soakaway pit and that breeds mosquitos and germs,” Liburd said. “We are going to address the drainage in Lime Kiln, and we are also going to address that dirt road next to Manhattan Gardens and build out the roads in Number Three.”

In 2017, the Team Unity Administration started a project at Boyd’s Playfield and today second division football matches are being played there. The boundary fencing at the southern western sides of the compound at Boyd’s will be undertaken this year. Liburd said the estimates are currently being done by the Public Works Department. He said the bathroom on the section with the basketball court and children’s play area is almost completed. A gazebo which has benches and other amenities, is almost complete as well. Liburd said most of the equipment in the children’s play area are already installed.

“Next to the Cotton Thomas School is the Patsy Allers Playfield which will be upgraded shortly,” said Minister Liburd. “The drawings and all the designs are already completed, I am advised, and I know that your Caretaker Representative the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, even outside of office has already approached and formed partnership with the corporate community and she will start the repair works on the bathrooms and other facilities over there at the Patsy Allers.”

The Community Consultations, which are part of Team Unity Administration’s fourth anniversary celebrations, are being held under the theme ‘Making dreams a reality in every community!’ Those present at the consultations include Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Senior Minister Vance Amory, the Hon.Eugene Hamilton, the Hon. Lindsay Grant, the Hon. Vincent Byron, the Hon. Wendy Phipps, Ambassador Michael Powell, and Ambassador Sydney Osborne.

The next Team Unity Administration’s Community Consultations will be held in St. Christopher Two (Central Basseterre) at the McKnight Community Centre on Tuesday, March 26.