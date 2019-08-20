As construction of the second cruise pier nears completion, many citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis have already benefited directly through job creation, the Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, told the media Monday.

According to the minister, there are approximately 125 workers on the site, 90% of whom were procured from the local talent pool — equivalent to just about 113 local workers in total.

Minister Liburd said that number “speaks volumes to the capacity that we have here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The government has purposely taken steps to ensure as many locals as possible benefit from the build out of its capital projects, including the multimillion dollar second cruise pier.Prior to the start of construction, JV Driver, the prime sub-contractor on the project, held a job fair for locals wishing to work on the project.