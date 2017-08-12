Photo: The Honourable Ian Liburd, minister of public infrastructure, posts, urban development and transport

Liburd updates Parliament on bus terminal construction, upgrade

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The minister of public infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Liburd, gave updates on the work to be done on the East and West Line Bus Terminals during his statement in the House of Assembly Aug. 10.

Speaking in relation to the East Line Bus Terminal, Minister Liburd said,“the prefab structure for the terminal building that would facilitate the relocation of the public works vehicle maintenance division is due here…in September. As I speak, the terminal construction component is already out to tender if you read the journals and the media.”

During an earlier sitting of Parliament on Feb. 16, Liburd said that he was advised by the director of public works that the government had entered into a contract of more than $200,000 to start the demolition work at the old St. Kitts Sugar Manufacturing Corporation repair shop. That site will be used for the relocation of the existing Vehicle Maintenance Division of Public Works.

The minister explained that once relocated, the East Line Bus Terminal will then occupy the space located north of the Public Works administration building on Wellington Road. “…We will construct a brand new East Line Bus Terminal with toilet facilities as a Phase One and as a Phase Two, we will have ancillary areas like shops and restaurants,” he said. Previously, the minister had said the Team Unity administration had allocated $6 million to fund the construction of the facility.

Meanwhile, the West Line Bus Terminal is expected to be upgraded with work scheduled to begin next month.

“Mr. Speaker, we are also looking at the renovation of the West Bus Line Terminal and this area has already been adopted by the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA),” he said. “The SCASPA Board has allocated an amount of $100,000 and the estimated commencement date for this renovation of the West Bus Line Terminal is September and would be done over a one month period…. So those who commute from Sandy Point and beyond to Basseterre and disembark those buses … will have better seating, … will have better housing in terms of … shade, [and] you can disembark your buses if rain is coming…”