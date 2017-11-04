Lights on, Lights off Failing generators blamed for constant outages

A failing and overworked generator may have been the cause of the multiple power outages in Nevis the past weeks according to acting General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Nevlec Jervan Swanston.

A number of consumers have complained of the almost six weeks continuous unscheduled outages. One businessman took to social media and lamented that his television and ice cream maker, valued around EC$10,000, of being damaged due to the outages.

The sole power station on Nevis is home for nine different generator units, age ranging from 34 years to a couple of weeks old.

He noted that to conduct major repairs on two of the old generator will cost around EC$1.5 million.

Nevlec, during a weekly talk show, explained why the current issues are taking place. He noted that out of the nine units, six have major aging issues and are outdated while the new 3.85 Megawatt Wärtsil can’t carry the Nevis base load which is 6 megawatts and at peak its 9 megawatts. The new generator is only 3.85 megawatts and cannot run by itself.

“It is important that people to understand, this new set that we have just installed cannot carry Nevis by itself. It cannot carry our base load. So it means if there are any disruptions in any of the old units this new generator will be forced to take all of the capacity so normally it would “let go” , and that is what has been happening to us,” he said.

Swanston explained that five of the older generators are outdated and they can no longer find spare parts.

“Whenever there is a break down, the parts have to be fabricated. We have found a company to fabricate these parts, “he said.

He said that the time which the items are order the parts for the older units to when they get on island is between 14- 20 weeks and in addition the company requires Nevlec to purchase at least eight of the same items when ordered. He said that when the new Wärtsilä was installed in September, the older Wärtsilä had met its time for maintenance.

“We have a dedicated feeder that goes to Four Seasons and most times when we have these kinds of issues we simple ask Four Seasons to go offline. If Four Seasons can accommodates us that is fine, if not we would have to have load shedding,” he said.

He further explained that the generator installed last year, GM MP 36 currently has some issues.

“The generator installed in November last year , that would be out because that generator would have developed a problem with the turbo charger . A new turbo charger was installed and put in but on the completion of that we had some issues with starting up and realized that it had some problem with the starter coil. The company we bought the engine from will be flying in this weekend with the coil.

So we will also have that engine addition.”

In the meantime the Nevis Reformation Party member Hensley Daniel on an radio interview said of Nevis residents: “I think we deserve better than this” .

“We don’t know when the electricity goes off in Nevis.”

Daniel has called for the dismissal of the minister in charge of electricity because of his lack to give the island constant electricity. “Situations like this the minister in charge of electricity should be fired,” he said.