BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Local construction companies and their workers were congratulated for their efforts to complete Phase One of the island’s main road rehabilitation project by Minister of Public Infrastructure, Hon. Ian Patches Liburd. Local contractors on the job include Allie’s Construction, B & B Backhoe and Trucking Services, Boonie’s Construction, O’Loughlin Construction, and Huggins and Son Construction.

Minister Liburd said that the government is pleased that the local companies were able to secure the construction work. He also disclosed that the companies hired about 100 local workers to carry out the project. The road paving is being done by Surrey Paving and Aggregate Co. Ltd.

A five-kilometre stretch of road between Camps and Challengers has been completely resurfaced. Phase 1 also entails the construction of a proper drainage system on the eastern side of St. Kitts in the vicinity of CONTEC, the widening of the main road, as well as the building of drains, retention walls and sidewalks at various points.

Referring to work on the stretch of road between Conaree to Keys, Minister Liburd said that the underground utility lines have now been transferred to the edge of the road to minimize traffic interruptions during routine or emergency maintenance work by the Water Services Department. Previously, the underground utility lines ran across the road.

With the line transfer now complete, resurfacing of the road is expected to commence soon and will be completed in a matter of weeks, barring weather delays.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has allocated $69 million for the entire island main road rehabilitation project.