Logos Hope departs Port Zante

The Logos Hope ship left Port Zante after the world’s largest floating international book fair embraced St. Kitts and Nevis’ shores for 5 days. The ship will now head to Antigua for a two week stay in St. Johns.

The ship offers a large international bookstore, with a majority of products donated or accepted at a discounted rate to ensure books available for purchase there were sold at a competitive and cheap price. In addition to the bookstore, Logos Hope offered an international cafe as well as event space for students and citizens to come and learn more about the mission. The interior is filled with educational videos and interactive spaces to allow visitors a full experience of hope centered around christian teachings, according to Antony Webb, the ship’s communication director.

“We have three main focuses on board,” Webb said. “Sharing knowledge through literacy, helping and sharing hope.”

Whenever Logos hope docks on a new country, they try and focus on ‘help projects’ that address individual needs of the area they are in. Last year when traveling around Africa, The Hope team brought with them water filters that would provide clean water to the user and lasts for about 10 years. On St. Kitts, the team provided eye tests and eyeglass recommendations to those who wanted an examination.

The crew has over 400 people on board when the ship travels from island to island, and all of those members are volunteers, from the top down. Everyone onboard was there because they wanted to spread hope, according to Webb.

Because of this, members of the ship sought out to ensure that anyone visiting logos hope during its stay on St. Kitts and Nevis got to experience a global message of hope. In the international cafe, crew members sang music indigenous to their homelands and interacted with guests sitting down to eat, allowing both members of the public and the ship to interact with someone from a different way of life.

The international crew was apparent on St. Kitts as folks from as far as Thailand were manning the front desk and welcome center, and nationalities of everywhere in between were present somewhere on board.

“The ability to help people, the promotion of literacy and sharing knowledge, help and hope with people is something that I’ve been passionate about since becoming a part of this,” Webb said. “We try and sell our books as cheap as we possibly can, and also arrange a number of donations to different schools and organizations wherever we go, and that’s definitely been an aim ever since the work we do started over 40 years ago.”

The crew is focused on helping and spreading hope, and that mentality was present on Port Zante throughout the ships stay.