Lt. Col. Wallace retiring, Major Comrie to lead defence force, coast guard

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris yesterday announced the impending retirement of Lt. Commander Patrick Wallace at the end of February 2018. Major Anthony Comrie will assume leadership of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and Coast Guard upon Commander Wallace’s retirement.

Wallace has given 40 years of service to the country’s security apparatus. “I joined the defence force in 1978 and then I went to the police force in 1981-82; then I came back to the defence force in 1997, so all my life I’ve been involved in law enforcement,” Wallace told the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister during an interview July 20, 2017.

Speaking Feb. 1 at his first press conference for 2018, the prime minister and minister of National Security, said “I want personally to record my highest appreciation to Commander Wallace for what I consider to be long, meritorious and distinguished contribution to the safety and security of our federation.”

Harris disclosed that Wallace has recommended – and the Defence Board has accepted the recommendation – that Major Anthony Comrie, who heads the Coast Guard Unit, should succeed him as commander. “I want to commend Comrie and his impending elevation,” Hrris said, noting “Comrie brings a wealth of experience. He was first a police officer…then he went on to the defence force.”

Harris added that Comrie completed graduate work at the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, located at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

Shortly before addressing the nation and the press corps yesterday afternoon, Harris met in his office to take a photo with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Osmond Petty; Wallace and Comrie. Harris thanked Wallace and Comrie for their service and congratulated both men on their impending retirement and promotion, respectively, while wishing them well.