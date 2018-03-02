Lt. Col. Wallace’s dedication to duty celebrated at ceremony

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The nearly four decades of service in the Security Forces of St. Kitts and Nevis by the now retired commander of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), Lt. Col. Patrick Wallace, was celebrated Feb. 28, and it was not an easy day for him.

“I did not anticipate feeling the way I feel,” Wallace said during the Retirement and Change of Command Ceremony held at Camp Springfield. With a note of sentiment, he expressed that he had had his last lunch at the base earlier that day and, naturally, it was the last of many activities for him as an outgoing soldier.

A few minutes earlier, Wallace inspected a three-platoon strong parade comprising units from the Regular (A) and Reserve (B) Companies as well as the Coast Guard Unit. Musical accompaniment was provided by the SKNDF Band. The outgoing commander looked over the troops and commended them for their turnout and the “excellent drills” performed on parade.

“I urge you to continue to strive to achieve the highest ethical and moral behavior,” he said. “Do not compromise your integrity. I urge you to treat all [people] with dignity and respect, regardless of race, religion, national origin, age or class.”

Wallace looked at the men and women on parade and reminded them to stay true to the values of the SKNDF: loyalty, professionalism, duty, respect, and commitment. “You are a fine group of young men and women,” he said. “You will always be dear to me. I wish all of you the best, the very best and I thank all of you for your loyal service over the years, which has allowed me to fulfil my duty as force commander. I will forever be grateful.”

To his successor – Major J. Anthony Comrie – Commander Wallace expressed he is confident that he will do a good job and live up to the rigorous demands of the job and the high standards that were set by the few who previously held the post. Appreciation was also expressed to the government for the support and trust placed in Wallace’s leadership.

The outgoing SKNDF commander was presented with a plaque of appreciation from the SKNDF Regiment, a gift basket from the administrative staff at the force’s headquarters, a painting from the Ministry of National Security, and a medal from the Regional Security Service (RSS).