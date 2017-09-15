M.V. Mark Twain, Caribe Queen to transport people for free to attend independence service in Nevis

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – People can attend the Independence State Service Sept. 17 at the Charlestown Methodist Church in Nevis at 5 p.m. free of cost as two local ferries, M.V. Mark Twain and M.V. Caribe Queen, will journey to the sister island.

The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, extended a special invitation Sept. 14 to all citizens and residents to attend the service, noting that “there is no transportation cost to be borne by anyone.”

Harris encouraged people attending the Independence State Service to be on time for the boats as they will leave promptly at their respective times. He also stated that ferries were put in place to alleviate the financial obligation for those interested in attending.

The M.V. Caribe Queen will depart St. Kitts at 3 p.m., followed by the M.V. Mark Twain at 3:30 p.m. The Caribe Queen has a maximum capacity of 150 passengers and the Mark Twain has a maximum capacity of 75. The ferries will depart Charlestown 30 minutes after the service ends.