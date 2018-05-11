Magazine launched ahead of Caribbean Investment Summit 2018 in St. Kitts

From the unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Potential investors, investors, visitors and readers from all over the world are now being given the opportunity to learn more about the people, culture and economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as to know what it is to truly be a Kittitian and a Nevisian, following the launch of the “St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen Magazine” by the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBI), the government agency that manages the country’s CBI programme.

The launch of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen Magazine comes a few days ahead of the Caribbean Investment Summit 2018, which will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort May 16-18. The magazine is expected to be featured prominently at the summit.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen Magazine masterfully captures the unique and natural wonders of the twin island Federation, including a vibrant and welcoming people, picturesque landscapes and renowned historic sites – all of which help make St. Kitts and Nevis a world class destination to live, work and visit.

The magazine was launched May 10 at the Carambola Beach Club at a brief ceremony attended by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, Attorney General the Hon. Vincent Byron Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) Les Khan, employees of the CIU, as well as members of the local press corps.

Commissioned by the Citizenship by Investment Unit, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen Magazine was published by local marketing firm Open Interactive.

In giving an insight of the magazine, Open Interactive’s Creative Director Klieon John said “our approach to photography involved capturing the islands at different times of day and from the most dynamic vantage points. We also aimed to authentically capture the faces and bodies of our diverse people, the palatable flavours of our food, the magnetic energy of our carnival and other festivities, and the richness of our flora and fauna.”

John noted that in their attempt to effectively communicate the business growth and potential of the federation’s economy, “we came up with a formula that enables stakeholders from all angles to tell their own individual story to an audience seeking information, free from bias and hype.”

In his remarks, Prime Minister Harris said this unique magazine will further add to the value and strength of St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme, which is already recognized globally as the platinum brand of the economic citizenship industry.

“’The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen’ takes stock of our platinum standard milestones inspired by you, as we endeavour to safeguard your deserved piece of paradise,” Harris said. ‘The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen Magazine’ offers a unique opportunity to tell our special national story and maintain awareness of the true value of our citizenship programme beyond tourism and our natural resources.”

Harris further noted that through the magazine, the Citizenship by Investment Unit is showing the world that St. Kitts and Nevis has much more to offer to the discerning traveler and investor than just sun, sea and sand.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is much more,” Harris added. “We are leaders; we are progressive thinkers and we aim to contribute to the entire world and our platinum brand allows us this opportunity to do so. While St. Kitts and Nevis is fast being recognized as a world class tourism destination, we are also a leader in a number of other areas, including ICTs, international financial services and global migration services.”