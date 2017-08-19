Maj. Col. Saunders deems press ‘key’ stakeholders in national security

Photo: Maj. Gen. Stewart E. Saunders (Ret.)

Maj. Col. Saunders deems press as key stakeholders in national security

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – National Security Adviser Maj. Gen. Stewart Saunders (Ret.) and members of the local media had an opportunity to learn from each other during a meet-and-greet forum at the Ministry of National Security Aug. 16.

“I think we had a wonderful discussion and at least we know more about each other and what our responsibilities are,” said Saunders, who described the press as being “part and parcel of the stakeholders group” and told them that through the discussion they would find out what he is capable of offering to address the issues that the country is confronted with at this moment in time.“I sincerely hope that at the end of the day, we’ll have a proper understanding as to how we are going to all go forward in concert, in unity to make sure that St. Kitts and Nevis is a better society to live in, in the very near future.”

He added: “…I am simply hoping to ensure that we bring a more unified approach to addressing the crime problem, where all our resources can be brought to bear in order to solve the issues that are concern[ing]. Obviously, that entails ensuring that entities that are involved exhibit far more professionalism, [and have] far better equipment and resources, etc., in order to deal with the issues that confront us.”

Saunders went on to add that he was most concerned about the number of homicides when compared to the size of the population and the fact that everyone he has met with shares that same concern. “But everybody also feels that at this particular moment in time, we are trending in the right direction and they have been very helpful, extremely helpful in putting their services forward as far as the fight against crime is concerned,” he said.

Saunders has met with several stakeholders so far as part of his introductory discussions with various stakeholders. He disclosed that he had already met with the Criminal Justice Strategic Board, the Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, Her Majesty’s Prisons, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the St. Kitts Christian Council, St. Kitts Evangelical Association and a number of other stakeholder groups.