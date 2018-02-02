Major J. Anthony Comrie takes helm of St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force in March

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Head of the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard Unit Major J. Anthony Comrie has been tapped to take command of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF).

Comrie’s promotion will become effective March 1, following the announced retirement of Lt. Col. Patrick Wallace at the end of this month. The imminent changes were reported by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris at his monthly press conference on Thursday.

Prime Minister Harris, who is also the minister of National Security, said Major Comrie was recommended by Lt. Col. Wallace to succeed him as the head of the SKNDF. That recommendation was accepted by the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Board.

Comrie has led the men and women at the Coast Guard Unit since May 2010. He has a master’s degree from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy in Washington D.C. His 30 years of military experience have seen him successfully complete courses at a number of security-related training institutions such as the Canadian Coast Guard College, the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the United States Coast Guard Training Center and the Britannia Royal Naval College.

“I am pleased that I have been chosen to be the commander of the SKNDF,” Comrie stated. “I have a lot to offer the agency and look forward to bringing new ideas and strategies to the organization.”

The incoming commander also has experience in the fields of counter terrorism and law enforcement. “He is well suited intellectually for the leadership [post] and I hope that his experience honed over many years, and the support he will have in the retired commander, would assist him in the new task,” Harris said. He also saluted the “distinguished service” of Wallace and encouraged him to “continue to soldier on” in retirement in giving service to the country.