Man Charged for last Fridays murder

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Clive “Shanty” Edwards, who was taken into police custody for Friday’s homicide has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ashton Christopher on Friday Evening.

Reports indicate that an altercation broke out between the two individuals at a bar in Taylors Village at around 8 p.m. Friday, resulting in Mr. Christopher receiving a fatal stab wound to the right side of his chest.

The Observer understands that while he was on his way to JNF Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after the incident had occurred police revealed there was a suspect already in custody surrounding the matter. On Wednesday, police said Mr. Edwards had been handed a murder charge.

Christopher’s death makes three homicides for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2017.

Police said three individuals have been charged in the shooting incidents that led to the injury of Jacquelyn Buchannan at her home.

A police communique states that Hakeem Frederick of Farm Site, Sandy Point has been arrested, for attempted murder, and three charges of shooting with intent stemming from a Wednesday March 1 incident in Mount Idle, Sandy Point.

Also charged are Hakeem Mills of Crab Hill, Sandy Point and Omari Frederick of Farms Site, Sandy Point who were slapped with charges of attempted murder, and three charges of shooting at with intent.

Mr. Mills was also charged with attempted murder and shooting with intent stemming from a Saturday March 4 shooting incident in Farms Housing Development in Sandy Point, when he allegedly shot at Mr. Buchannan’s home.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Andre Mitchell who is also Head of the Crime Directorate commended the Violent Crimes Unit, the Forensic Services Unit, the Special Victims Unit and the Officers of Division “B” for building the cases thus far.

“Their teamwork and thoroughness must be commended. The continued forging of relationships with the communities is yielding the results to enhance citizen safety,” he said.