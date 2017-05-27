Man Who Chopped His Uncle To Death To Approach Appeal Court

Dominican Republic national Sandy Nisbet, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2012 and was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment for chopping his uncle to death with a machete, will be approaching the Court of Appeal to have his sentenced reduced.

The Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court St. Kitts and Nevis is scheduled for June 12.

In October 2008, Nisbett attacked his uncle, Alejandro Nisbett, on Shaws Road in front of a neighborhood shop. Nisbett allegedly used a machete to chop his uncle in his face and body multiple times while witness stoned the attacker to stop the attack. The victim was pronounced dead and his nephew was taken into police custody and subsequently charged with murder.

Nisbett’s case began in a 2012 criminal assizes at the High Court in Charlestown, Nevis. He was represented by attorney Chesley Hamilton. Nisbett, who had been charged with murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Before his sentencing, His Lordship Justice John Benjamin, who precided over the case, requested a social inquiry to be completed by the social services department. Counseler Halima Grisham directed the inquiry.

On July 30, 2012, the social inquiry was produced in the court and Benjamin sentenced Nisbett to life imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after 20 years. He also ordered the convict be monitored consistently by a psychiatrist and to report to court annually.

The Observer contacted attorney Chesley Hamilton, who noted that it is the right of anyone who has been sentenced to appeal his or her sentence if the person feels it was not fit.

Nesbitt is currently imprisoned at Her Majesty’s prison in St Kitts while he awaits his appeal.